What do we need to know? Part 2: Academic and other contributions

The contributors included below are drawn from different parts of this wider research constituency, though what they have to say covers much common ground and connects with many of the views expressed by industry contributors in the previous post .

Industry practitioners are not the only ones with an interest in the fate of publicly funded film research activity. The audience for this output goes far wider, and includes academics and those involved at all levels in education, plus observers and commentators of every hue, of old media and new.

“There is nothing a government hates more than to be well-informed; for it makes the process of arriving at decisions much more complicated and difficult.” John Maynard Keynes

“The global film industry is potentially able to provide a rich and fruitful research basket for those wishing in particular to straddle industrial practice with academic study.” Angus Finney, The International Film Business: A Market Guide Beyond Hollywood

In their joint contribution, Prof. Paul McDonald and Nigel Culkin (University of Portsmouth and University of Hertfordshire, respectively) unpack the question of what we need to know, to consider why such knowledge is necessary and how it can best be acquired and communicated for the common good.

One glaring omission in the existing data record they highlight is the absence of readily available information on the home entertainment market (DVD, Blu-ray and online platforms). Aside from aggregated data on the retail and rental markets (published by the British Video Association and reproduced in the UKFC Statistical Yearbook), title-by-title numbers are unavailable except to subscribers of commercial services (e.g. The Official Charts Company).

Yet as Paul and Nigel make clear, anyone seeking to understand the shape of the UK film market, and changing patterns of consumption over time, needs such information. (The UK is not alone in this; even in the US, where box office figures are ubiquitous and freely accessible, home entertainment data are restricted to subscription-based services).

In a related vein, Phil Wickham (The Bill Douglas Centre for the History of Cinema and Popular Culture) sees quantitative film research as essential for broadening our understanding of the historical context within which films are made and consumed, as well as for holding the delivery of public policy to account (in the spirit of the Cabinet Office’s current transparency drive).

Turning to Paul and Nigel’s question of how such data should be made available, Phil makes the case for reinstating the BFI’s information service research function, drawing upon their expertise in analysing and interpreting data for different users, as in the days of the BFI Film and Television Handbook.

But as Nick Redfern points out, responsibility for making data readily available lies not only with public bodies. Nick argues forcefully that trade associations could do more to open up good quality data to the wider research community, and in so doing serve their members’ interests through wider promotion of sector-specific market intelligence.

David Steele draws on his experience as a former Head of Research and Statistics at the UK Film Council in sketching out the wider research constituency and its needs. He reminds us that government requires ready access to authoritative and timely data for its own internal purposes, and also in answer to Parliamentary scrutiny (although as Keynes observed, evidence and political expediency often make unwelcome bedfellows).

On a different tack, and lest we get too enthralled by hard numbers, Eddie Dyja, a former editor of the BFI Film and Television Handbook, cautions against over-reliance on statistics. There are indeed limits to what numbers can tell us, even with unfettered access to our data wish list; which is perhaps another argument in support of Phil Wickham’s call for informed analysis of publicly-available statistics (which in turn is part of the wider debate about the status of expert opinion in the 24/7, self-service information age).

Paul McDonald and Nigel Culkin also touch on the industry’s ambivalent attitude to film education, which links neatly to Cary Bazalgette’s detailed contribution on improving the standard of evidence gathered about publicly- (and industry-) funded education initiatives.

I make no apologies for including Cary's contribution in full here, even though at 2,000 words it could readily stand alone. While most contributors have fixed on the question of what we need to know about the film industry and audiences, Cary’s piece casts light on those other areas of public policy, like film education provision, with equal claim to inclusion in decisions about what kind of public sector research is needed in future.

Once again, my thanks to all the contributors:

Prof. Paul McDonald, Professor of Cinema, University of Portsmouth and

Nigel Culkin, Chair of the Film Industry Research Group (FiRG), University of Hertfordshire

“‘WHAT DO WE NEED TO KNOW?’ is a vital question directed at the types of knowledge judged to be required to serve certain purposes. But this is a query that invites at least two other questions. ‘WHY DO WE NEED TO KNOW?’: for what reasons do we need evidence on the film industry? And as such evidence can only serve its purposes if it is readily available, then there follows a question of access – ‘HOW CAN WE GET TO KNOW?’

‘WHAT DO WE NEED TO KNOW?’

Contributors to the blog have provided some answers and acknowledged current deficiencies in data collection and limitations e.g. ignoring productions below £500k.

Approaching this question from academia, when students learn about the shape of the UK’s film market, they need to understand the impact that home video has had on film consumption in the UK since the 1970s. We therefore find it incredibly frustrating with the lack of availability of The Official Charts Company data [TOCC is a commercial provider of UK DVD and Blu-ray sales data]. This situation obstructs detailed analysis on the volume and value of home entertainment apart from broad aggregate figures for the whole market.

‘WHY DO WE NEED TO KNOW?’: the public interest and value argument is a good one. Film is one of the leading forms of cultural expression and as such touches the everyday lives of the public in direct and immediate ways. For that reason potentially all members of the public have an interest in the industry and market of film. What films are produced, why are they produced, how do films get to audiences and, in turn, how do some not get to audiences? These are all questions that inform understanding of modern cultural life in Britain and as such are basic issues in film education. Such questions can only effectively be addressed with a solid evidence base.

(Just an aside. Given that the film industry itself has had to fight so hard to defend its corner against attack from external bodies, it never fails to strike us as bizarre and self-defeating that the business has chosen to repeatedly take an antagonistic stance towards film education - witness recent nonsense from Jeremy Thomas. It’s strange that some film business executives believe the stuff they produce is unworthy of study. Film education is not about vocational skills training for a job market that is already over supplied. It is about stimulating a deep engagement and appreciation of the medium. As film loses ground to other competing media in the attention economy, surely education directed at nurturing an enthusiastic connection with, and knowledge about, film is something to be embraced rather than rejected? Hey, who knows, if the interest is there, then maybe those students will be the very audience for your film? But anyway, that is an argument for another day).

‘HOW CAN WE GET TO KNOW?’: the BFI’s annual handbook grew to become a great resource for data but was considerably surpassed by the UKFC’s Statistical Yearbooks, which in their own way matured over time. The Research and Statistics Unit at the UKFC not only produced the yearbooks but also commissioned numerous reports, and provided a service to users across industry, government and academia, which is universally recognised.

We might question the reliability and coverage of some aspects the data, but this should not distract from the major gain which the RSU brought of providing a publicly accessible resource which made information on the film industry both OPENLY and FREELY available. It is therefore with deep regret that the coalition government’s closure of the UKFC means that future access to the historical data accumulated over the ten years of the Council is in no way assured and that there appears to be no immediate plans for supporting a unit to continue that service.

High cost, commercially produced data and reporting restricts access to knowledge about film. The ‘publicness’ of cinema should mean that a publicly funded agency be charged with making data and analysis on the film business freely available. Will the BFI have the funding and resources to do that? We strongly suspect not.”

Phil Wickham, Curator, The Bill Douglas Centre for the History of Cinema and Popular Culture; former contributor to the BFI Film and TV Handbook

“I think that it is essential that there is access to data on the British film industry, not just for the industry and its organisations but also for those that study film or indeed just take an interest in film culture.

For many years I was involved in collating statistics for the BFI Film and TV Handbook, a publication that hopefully enabled the public to understand how the industry worked and gave a snapshot of screen culture. This data clarified trends and aided arguments about investment, and comparisons with other nations, as well as giving an insight into audience responses, whether that be cinemagoing in general or about particular film titles.

Over the past decade the UK Film Council took charge of this information gathering and its publication. Now that the UKFC will be no more it makes obvious sense for this research function to return to the BFI’s information service – although it is uncertain whether cuts being made to the BFI National Library would make this impossible.

Certainly someone needs to take up the task – we need this information to make the industry and its bodies accountable, to take the temperature of film culture, and to develop some sense of film history.

I now work at the University of Exeter, as Curator of The Bill Douglas Centre for the History of Cinema and Popular Culture. Our students use the collections we hold to link films to the contexts in which they were made.

Statistics are a vital piece in the jigsaw of evidence that creates good research – knowing that this cult film actually only made x amount of money on its original release; discovering the extent of the fall of cinemagoing in the 1950s, or the revival in cinema screen numbers in the multiplex revolution in the early 1990s; allow us to know the real facts of the relationship between producer and consumer in cinema. Equally, having up to date and reliable data from the past year allows us all to engage with cinema as a medium that still matters.

It is vital that this data is open and available- and that interpretations are made by those that understand what it means and can present it to the world for others to query and assess. We are supposed to be living in an information age but too often data like this has become obscured under the auspices of commercial confidentiality. The public bought the tickets and should know how much a film made and how much it cost, for example – that doesn’t make it a good or a bad film but it is an integral part of its existence.”

Dr Nick Redfern, academic and author of the Research into Film blog

“I guess that what I would like to see are three things:

1. A continuing commitment by the newly constituted BFI to producing statistical summaries in line with the past efforts of the UKFC. As some of the activities of the new BFI will be publicly funded there will have to be some requirement for collecting data on the effectiveness of this spending, but the UKFC went beyond this to provide much more information on the film industry in general, and made it freely available. This needs to continue.

2. The quality of information provided by film industry bodies has historically been very poor - it is often limited in scope, out of date, and reflects a lack of attention to detail (perhaps even an abdication of a responsibility given the work of the UKFC in this area). The Film Distributors’ Association and the Cinema Exhibitors’ Association are the main culprits here - they just don't seem to want to make any effort at all and I don't think they can be taken as credible lobbyists for the industry until this is resolved. Every economics textbook will tell that information is the most important commodity in an industry, but no one at the CEA or FDA has noticed this. Perhaps the UKFC was too successful and the industry sees no need to reproduce what it gets from the taxpayer.

The British film industry needs a boot up its backside in general (the government is simply too nice to the industry), but it could do with an extra hard kick here. I would love to know how the FDA and the CEA see their role as providers of information to the industry.

There is an opportunity for a commercial company to steal a march on everyone here - if someone like Box Office Mojo or The Numbers would come in and give us the same depth of data for the UK that we get for Hollywood that would be great.

Daily box office reports for the UK would be a wonderful thing to play with. Why do the reports of box office data have to be limited to the top 15 or top 10? Why can't we have the box office reports for all films on release? We have this information for Hollywood from Box Office Mojo, The Numbers, Variety, etc. We don't have research on the British film industry to compare with that produced by (for example) Andy De Vany and WD Walls on Hollywood (save for John Sedgwick), and this is largely because good quality data is not as available at a reasonable, or no, cost.

3. I would like to see more thought given to what statistics are used to describe the industry. I have doubts about the use of the weekend box office gross as a means of ranking films - the weekend gross was never intended to fulfil this role, and the press generated by big numbers with the move to wide releases in the 1970s should not have been allowed dictate how the industry operates. This represents the triumph of marketing over good sense. I would love to see the daily number of tickets sold for a film rather than gross to see if people really do attend the cinema more during the week than the weekend in the UK. I think this would be more informative of the true state of the British film industry than hearing about X millions of pounds grossed.

Overall, I think the problem is one of accessing data (rather than statistical summaries) so that people who are interested in this area can tease out the important facts and tell everyone else. It needs to be determined what we want to know, who is going to provide this data, and how much it is going to cost - you know, the basics. The BFI needs to pick up the baton from the UKFC, but it cannot be left to public bodies alone.”

David Steele, former Head of Research & Statistics Unit, UK Film Council

“What type of information on UK film should be collected? Two points of reference: the Film Policy Review Group (1998) made a specific plea for information about the market performance of British films. They found this information hard to come by in the pre-UK Film Council days. How could they judge the success or challenges of the British film industry without it?

Second, the types of enquiries received from 2001-2011 by the Research and Statistics Unit of the UK Film Council, enquiries about the numbers of British films, their box office here and overseas, how they performed on video, their audiences on TV, their profitability, and all sorts of variants of these questions. Films by budget size and genre, whether they were co-productions or not, who the directors were. And so on.

Where do these enquiries come from? From producers, distributors, prospective film financiers, market researchers, academics, consultants. Mostly small and medium sized British companies or the UK subsidiaries of overseas independents handling British films. Not, by and large, the US studios, because they have their own information systems.

Often enquiries come from central government, from the DCMS itself, on behalf of various Secretaries of State. Statistics for press releases, ministerial speeches, policy papers, answers to Parliamentary Questions.

This makes it particularly odd that no provision has been made (at the time of writing) for research and statistics in the future UK film structure. How will the Secretary of State answer his (or her) PQs in the future? When he/she wants to know how well British films have done in Germany or South America or the USA, how will he/she find out? When DCMS wants to evaluate UK film policy, from where will it get its basic data? To say “the BFI” misses the point, because the gathering of information requires funding and funding is key.

There are two matters of policy here. One relates to the fragmentation of the UK industry. If the UK had one or two dominant studio-scale companies, they would address many of the industry’s information needs. They would have the volume and resources to do so. But the UK industry is a SME industry. It could conceivably band together to fund some sort of central statistical service, but who would care to try to organise that? There are hundreds, if not thousands, of relevant companies, covering several sub-sectors (production, facilities, VFX, distribution, exhibition) organised in their own trade associations, some of which are challenged to fund their own activities. Yet, if the sector is to know how it is performing as an industry, it needs collective data. If there is to be any sort of strategic planning as an industry (and surely we need this, given the UK’s present dire economic state) there has to be information on which to plan.

Second, there is the public interest in information about British film. Not only so that school and university students can answer their essay questions, but so there can be a public discussion about film policy and the impact it has. One thing we know: policy changes. We’ve seen the rise and fall of the UK Film Council, the replacement of one sort of tax relief with another, the change in the definition of a British film, tighter European rules. If policy is to be assessed on the basis of results, we need data. And who is, or should be, the guardian of this public interest? We know the answer. Those who spend their days commuting between Cockspur Street and the Houses of Parliament. It is to be hoped they realise what they need to do before the day when they ask DCMS officials for the latest stats on xyz and are told “I’m sorry Minister, but we don’t collect that information any more.”

Eddie Dyja, Freelance writer; former editor of the BFI Film & TV Handbook

“What went missing post-Handbook was a list of all the UK titles and co-productions that made up the overall figures of film production (e.g. 115 films were produced in the UK). The Handbook also followed this through by tracking what happened to all these films over a period of time. I always thought that served as a useful gauge of the health of the UK film industry rather than concentrating on the top 20 films. The problem is about distribution and the fact that the majority of UK films are low budget and would do better on TV than on the cinema circuit.

There is an argument that stats don't actually give a full picture. For example, in the Noughties the top UK films at the UK Box Office didn't get a look in when it came to the Academy Award season and yet the press still somehow use those awards to celebrate British talent.

It raises another interesting question: who, if anyone, are the custodians of UK film culture? (Not film culture in the UK, but UK film culture?).

In the end I think the cinema experience is a matter of personal taste and preference. I'm not sure you can always quantify that experience.”

Cary Bazalgette, Chair of the Media Education Association and former Head of Education, BFI. This contribution has been made in a private capacity

“What do we need to know about film education?

It is common in the world of arts and culture institutions for educational activity to be low status and poorly understood by managers. With some notable exceptions, especially in recent years, there is a natural default position amongst the senior management teams of cultural institutions that the benefits of their particular art form are obvious to all. They will therefore assume that the role of their education departments need only be to ensure that children and young people are exposed to the art form and it will start to work its magic.

There is of course some truth in this. Every practitioner and every enthusiast can point to the moment when they first encountered the art form they now love, and describe how it changed their life from then on. Many will also have horror stories of how their own or other people’s children have been put off that art form by bad teaching.

But in a culture where there will be increasingly bitter fights over every pound of public spending, we need to be sure that if any taxpayers’ money is to be spent on educational work by cultural institutions, it is spent to ensure that children and young people really are benefiting.

This is not new, of course. We have had more than a decade of New Labour’s target-setting and bean counting bureaucracy, which essentially meant spending as little as possible on gathering very simple data to provide “headline” results. To take a current example, the UKFC’s education strategy initiative is trying to gather evidence from teachers using low-cost tick-box questionnaires of this type:

In this project, did any of the young people utilise new skills or display aptitudes/abilities they hadn’t previously?

• Yes

• No

Please give details (e.g. teacher/educator/youth worker feedback).

Civil servants (equally ignorant of what educational research can and cannot deliver, and what it can cost to gather robust data) seem to be content to receive the kind of numeric information that can be spun out of responses to this kind of question. If just ten teachers answer it and eight of them tick “yes”, it can be claimed that thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money has been well spent because 80% of teachers say that their pupils are now using new skills or displaying different attitudes and abilities as a result of a film education initiative.

It is understandable that cultural institutions try to rely on this kind of thing to justify what they have funded, because proper educational research is extremely expensive. To address the question that the example given above is trying to get answers to, the following would be the minimum tasks we’d have to undertake in order to claim that we were even trying to provide realistic and reliable information about the differences that a film education initiative had made to pupils’ learning and abilities:

1. We’d have to establish what benefits we really wanted to look at. There is a big difference between claiming that film education simply supports other more traditional forms of learning, or improves things like behaviour and motivation, and claiming that it has intrinsic value in its own right.

The former tends to be slightly less difficult to prove – indeed, the latter is hardly subject to proof – but it runs the risk of maintaining the low cultural status of film in the education sector by keeping it marginal to the “proper” business of the curriculum. But this would have to be done before we could decide what skills, aptitudes and abilities we wanted to look at.

2. We’d have to gather baseline data on pupils’ skills, aptitudes and abilities before the project started. Skills, aptitudes and abilities are actually three quite different things and each covers an enormous spectrum. So it would make sense to identify some specific examples of each – perhaps including ones on which teachers might already be gathering data anyway – in order to get an idea of where these particular pupils were starting from.

We’d have to decide how to gather this data and whether it would be on all the pupils involved in the project, or on a sample. Educational researchers might ask for a minimum of six pupils to be selected as a focus group, to allow for a range of ability, social class, gender, ethnicity and so on. And the data might be gathered by interviews with teachers, questionnaires to teachers and/or pupils, or classroom observation. In an ideal world, researchers should use all three methods in order to triangulate their evidence.

3. We’d need to ensure that, if we were looking at the effects of more than one film education project, that the projects were comparable and the pedagogic processes used were also comparable. This is pretty much impossible to do in any scientific and objective way, so we’d have to fall back on impressionistic evidence and probably quite a lot of self-reporting: but again, if evidence can be gathered from pupils, teachers and perhaps a third party such as an external provider, some triangulation can be achieved and the addition of some classroom observation by the same researcher or research team visiting all the projects, and produce a richer picture of what went on.

4. Finally we’d have to gather follow-up data that related to the baseline evidence. But when is this best done? It is notoriously common for almost any school initiative (from repainting the corridors to reforming the curriculum) to have positive effects in the short term on pupil performance. But they are likely to fade after a few months, especially if the initiative is not sustained. So ideally we’d do both short term (immediately after the project) and long term (after six months) follow-ups in order to find out (a) whether there had been positive effects and (b) whether these were sustained in the longer term.

5. All of this work would have to be carried out by independent and experienced analysts with recent and relevant experience in educational research – not by consultants who do not necessarily have relevant expertise in film education, and certainly not by the teachers or project providers themselves. Celebratory self-evaluation is rife in the arts education world: it may have its uses (see below) but it doesn’t count as research.

It won’t be difficult to see how expensive this is and how unlikely it is that film education initiatives – for the most part, with one notable exception, under-funded in the first place – are ever going to get access to this kind of research evidence about their effectiveness unless it is built into the whole project from the start. And unless millions are spent on this type of research, so that large samples can be studied, it tends not to produce very headline-grabbing - ie numerically impressive – results. FIFTEEN PUPILS IMPROVE GCSE RESULTS AFTER HAVING FILM EDUCATION is not going to sell papers.

So what is to be done?

There are two reasons for trying to gather reliable data on film education initiatives: one is to provide accountability to the taxpayer, and the other is to make the case for the value of education about film.

In this respect, film education differs from education in other art forms. Even though all art forms struggle to argue for their own particular indispensability – witness the current cull of public libraries – film faces particular difficulties given its cultural status in the UK. Not only does a visit to your local multiplex not rate as highly in the cultural stakes as a visit to Tate Modern, the idea that film-viewing is merely entertainment and may indeed have dangerous effects on the young is still very much with us. We have a BBFC to guard us against the ill-effects of film and video viewing but our publishers, theatres and art galleries don’t have to get age-related certificates of suitability for their products. So it’s even harder to make the case for the value of film education in schools, than it is to argue for drama or poetry.

But would solid research evidence make any difference? An interesting case study here could be Film Club. Given £11.3 million over 3 years by the previous Government, they make spectacular claims for their success. They state that 187,000 children are now watching “quality films” every week in 6000 after-school clubs and that standards of pupil attainment are increasing as a result. Setting aside the question of how “quality films” are defined, or how the improvements in attainment have been measured, this would have to mean that all 6000 schools are achieving an average of 31 pupils every single week of the school year. Can this claim be believed?

If Film Club were following the education sector’s rule-of-thumb that 10% of the budget for any new initiative should be spent on research and evaluation, they would have spent over £1 million on backing up this claim with some serious data. That would be very exciting news for us all, and the publication of the data would represent an important coup for film education in the UK.

However, the real test of this claim will be whether Film Club receives further funding from Michael Gove’s new Department for Education to continue their work. If they do, and if their claims are neither substantiated nor challenged, we will have to acknowledge that it is pointless undertaking robust, credible and expensive research into film education: the money will be better spent on PR, because Government will respond to that more readily than they will to real evidence. Those of us who have struggled for many years to gather such evidence about the value of sustained, well-planned and well-taught film education within curriculum time in schools will just have to bite the bullet and recognise that we’re always going to be regarded as a rather sad and po-faced minority.

The inevitable result then must be some sort of compromise on how much research is done into film education, and on its nature. It could be very good news that the BFI can take back from the UKFC the remit for education about film and moving-image media, given that this remit has sat uneasily between the two institutions for the past decade. The current national strategy for film education lacks clarity of purpose and specificity of actions, and attempts awkwardly to draw together the activities of some very diverse institutions: First Light, Film Club, Film Education, the BFI and the Regional Screen Agencies. If a more sharply focused strategy could be created (which should not take long if experienced film educators could be involved), then it should include the following:

1. Simple but consistent numeric data-collection covering numbers of participants, basic demographics (most of which can be gathered from existing Ofsted data), time spent in project activity etc, and omitting any grandiose claims about “impact”. This can be done by project participants and should build a serviceable database over time which can also serve as a rule-of-thumb guide to basic value for money. At present we have no way of comparing the value of, say, a pound spent by First Light as against a pound spent by Film Education.

2. A modest programme of more intensive, qualitative research planned in partnership with a reputable university department and alongside plans for programmes of film education as part of the strategy. The BFI and the university could jointly seek research funding, a likely source being the European Commission. A selection of key initiatives or types of activity worth subjecting to this kind of research should be identified at the outset.

3. Clear and manageable plans for the dissemination of research. These have to range from simple summaries for non-specialists (such as civil servants and the media) to papers in peer-reviewed journals (including online journals) and at academic conferences, and the publication of academic books. Stories for the media and popularising initiatives such as TV documentaries (cf The Choir) are also important but should not displace or downgrade the importance of traditional dissemination, which can automatically generate its own growth industry of film education-related websites, books, conferences and PhDs.”